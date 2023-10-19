Israeli army strikes Hamas group, leader of another group in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes have hit the head of the military wing of the radical group ‘Popular Resistance Committees’ in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as attacked a group of radicals of the ruling Hamas movement in the enclave, the army's press service reported.

"IDF (the Israel Defense Forces - TASS) fighter jets, based on ISA (the Israel Securities Authority - TASS) intelligence, struck the head of the military branch of the 'Popular Resistance Committees' terror organization in Rafah, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal. During the fighting, numerous Hamas terror operatives belonging to the 'Nukbha' forces, who led the barbaric invasion of the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, were targeted. More than ten terrorists were targeted in a precision aerial strike," the statement said.

It also reported that the IDF destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and eliminated terrorist operatives. "During the last day, the IDF struck hundreds of Hamas terror structures, including <...> anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centers. Dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel," the military added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.