Israel responsible for fate of people in Gaza Strip — OIC

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. Israel is fully responsible for the fate of residents of the Gaza Strip and for the suffering they are going through due to bombardment, and without water and electricity supplies, according to the final communique released after an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"Israel, the occupying power, bears full responsibility for the fate of civilians in the Gaza Strip and the real tragedy they are subjected to under bombardment, siege, and starvation, without electricity, food, or clean water, while being forced to abandon their homes," said the statement that was published on the OIC website.