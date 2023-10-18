China launches projects worth $1 trillion as part of Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Over the 10 years of the Belt and Road initiative, China has launched projects with a total investment of $1 trillion, according to a statement published following the results of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

During this period a number of projects were initiated to create trade corridors, to build railways and highways, ports and other infrastructure facilities.

"China has deployed more than 3,000 practical projects with all parties that have raised $1 trillion," the statement said.

Beijing hosted the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation from October 17 to 18. It was attended by over 4,000 people from more than 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived as the main guest of the event.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategic project for the development of transport corridors connecting by land or sea more than 60 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, and the formation of a trade and economic space with the participation of these countries. The concept was put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. To date, under the initiative, the Chinese side has concluded agreements with 150 countries and 30 international organizations.