Ukrainians partial to joining NATO over EU, poll shows

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The majority of Ukrainians believe that in the current environment, Ukraine joining NATO is a better option than becoming a part of the EU, according to a poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

As per the survey, 54% of respondents believe that NATO membership is a higher priority for the country at this point. Only 24% favored accession to the EU.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev expected to start negotiations on its EU membership before the end of the year. However, the Ukrainian leader conceded that Kiev would not be able to become a NATO member until the hostilities in Ukraine were over. The West also pointed out that Kiev can not join the EU and NATO as long as the conflict continues.

The telephone survey, conducted from September 29 to October 9, involved 1,010 respondents living in Kiev-controlled territory of Ukraine. The margin of error does not exceed 3.4%.