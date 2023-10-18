{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Iran appreciates Putin’s stance on Gaza — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Iran is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his position on the situation in the Gaza Strip, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Russian President Mr. [Vladimir] Putin and other Russian officials for the position they have taken. We hope that these events will be a wake-up call," the diplomat said after prayers at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque dedicated to Palestinians and victims of the strike on a hospital in Gaza.

The Palestinian radical group Hamas claimed earlier that a strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip had killed over 500 people and left hundreds wounded. Palestine blamed the attack on the Israeli Air Force but Israel said that the explosion had resulted from a misfired rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Palestine and Syria declared three days of mourning for the victims. A four-party summit in Amman, which had been expected to bring together President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, President Joe Biden of the United States, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and King Abdullah II of Jordan, was canceled after news of the attack broke.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Over 1,300 children killed in Gaza after conflict escalated — top Palestinian diplomat
Riyad al-Maliki stressed that a child is killed in the Palestinian enclave every 15 minutes
US secretly delivers shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — report
Washington has repeatedly stated that a handover of ATACMS missiles to Ukrainian forces would be impossible
Russia, UAE request urgent Security Council meeting over Gaza blast on October 18
"Russia and the United Arab Emirates requested to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting in the morning hours of Wednesday," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Leaders of China, Russia build good business relationship in past ten years — Xi Jinping
According to Xi, China is ready to cooperate with its Russian partners, "continuously upgrading bilateral cooperation"
Russian envoy slams US decision to supply Kiev with ATACMS missiles 'gravest' mistake
"The United States continues to instigate a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia," Anatoly Antonov noted
Hezbollah declares October 18 ‘day of rage’ against Israel
Hezbollah has called on its supporters across the world to take to the street to protest against Israel
Sweden says undersea telecommunications cable damaged
Civil Defense Minister Karl-Oskar Bolin pointed out that the location of the damage was not in Swedish territorial waters or economic zone, but in Estonia
Israeli troops come under fire near Lebanese border
The IDF is responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the fire
Russia assures Hungary of gas supplies despite Bulgaria's tariff hike — MFA
"This was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister, who is responsible for energy issues, and President Putin also made it clear that they will fulfill their contractual obligations to Hungary," Peter Szijjarto added
HAMAS military wing claims delivering strikes on Israel’s Ramon air base
"The Al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets toward the Ramon Air Base in response to attacks on civilians," the statement says
Iran’s Supreme Leader says country must respond to Israel's actions in Gaza
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the prospect of the country entering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "conceivable"
Hezbollah fighters claim to have hit third Israeli Merkava tank
"Islamic resistance fighters attacked the armored vehicle near the barracks in Manara with a guided anti-tank missile," the statement reads
Russian diplomat slams PACE resolution disavowing Putin's standing as president after 2024
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the anti-Russian agenda reflected in the resolution which ignores the legitimate vote that took place during the 2020 referendum, vividly demonstrates the true level of its authors and supporters’ political motivations
Russian ship crew says registered no incidents, dangerous items in Balticconnector area
"We want to emphasize that the area where the Balticconnector pipeline is located is an area of intensive shipping and several ships of various classes were present in those waters at that time," Rosatom said
Putin arrives to One Belt - One Road forum’s opening ceremony
He participated in a joint photo session for delegation heads
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
FACTBOX: Russian-Chinese economic relations
Israeli ground operation in Gaza to represent 'ugly blot on humanity' — Turkish official
"First of all, the anti-humane bombardments of the Gaza Strip must be stopped and the blockade must be lifted and only then should the parties sit down at the negotiating table to reach a lasting and stable peace," Omer Celik noted
Scholz warns Hezbollah, Iran against involvement in Middle East conflict
The German chancellor is expected to travel to Israel later in the day
UN secretary-general condemns strike on Gaza hospital
"I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn," Antonio Guterres said
Russian envoy says Gaza hospital was attacked before, too
The previous attack took place a few days ago without as deadly consequences as this time
Deals worth over $97 bln struck at Belt and Road business forum — Xi Jinping
The Third Belt and Road Forum that is taking place in Beijing on October 17-18, has brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries
Share of payments in national currencies between Russia, China totals 90% — minister
According to Anton Siluanov, the yuan share in payments is greater, but "the ruble’s role is not minor either"
White House says no plans for US boots on ground in Israel
John Kirby underscored that "there is more than enough capability to protect and defend US' national security interests if it comes to that"
Russia to beat back Ukrainian attacks involving US-supplied ATACMS missiles
According to Vladimir Putin, such missile supplies pose a threat
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian army site in Kherson area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Israeli PM denies his country’s responsibility for strike on Gaza hospital
"The entire world should know: it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces]," Netanyahu said
Top Jordanian diplomat says summit with Biden’s participation cancelled
"We made the decision not to hold the four-party summit in Amman," Ayman Safadi
Casualties in Gaza hospital strike exceed 800
According to the report, at least 500 people were killed
PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea
Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Xi Jinping calls Putin his 'old friend' during Beijing talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China as the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation chief guest
China to lift restrictions on foreign investment in production — Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping also noted the necessity to comprehensively promote cross-border trade in services, investment, expansion of access to markets for digital products and deepening of reforms in digital economy, in the area of intellectual property rights and public purchases
Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard
Turkish parliament urges other legislatures to condemn Israel’s brutality in Gaza
"We call upon parliaments worldwide, upon the global community and international organizations, to forge a consolidated stance and take the initiative in order to put an end to this brutality," reads the statement
Putin, Xi Jinping conclude talks in Beijing — Kremlin spokesman
The heads of state first held talks that involved the two countries’ delegations, then the leaders had a working breakfast with a limited circle of delegates, and later, a one-on-one meeting took place
Moscow expecting Biden to call for ceasefire during visit to Israel — Russian envoy
Anatoly Viktorov noted with regret that the US delegation to the United Nations was behaving "strangely," blocking Moscow’s initiatives calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire"
Kiev’s forces attack Berdyansk with US missiles ATACMS — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that US and Swedish-made GLSDB bombs were also used in the strike on Berdyansk
US wanted to take Russia by surprise by secretly providing ATACMS missiles to Kiev — CNN
According to the media, due to concerns by the US administration about potential exacerbated tensions in relations with Russia, the ATACMS missiles delivered to Ukraine have a shorter range
Medvedev says strike on Gaza hospital constitutes war crime
"The ultimate responsibility for it rests on the shoulders of those who are cynically profiting on wars in different countries on different continents, <…> on the United States of America," he said
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
IDF probe confirms Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for lethal attack on Gaza City hospital
Daniel Hagari stated that if the Gaza hospital had actually been hit by an Israeli missile, the weapon would have left a crater on the scene and also would have caused considerable damage to nearby buildings
Putin orders permanent patrolling of Black Sea airspace by 'Kinzhal'-armed planes
The Russian leader specified that "these systems have range of over 1,000 km and speed of up to Mach 9"
Palestinian envoy revokes claim that Israel issued warning of hospital attack beforehand
The death toll from the explosion at the hospital has already reached almost 500 and "will likely rise," Waleed Siam said
China opposes unilateral sanctions, policy of coercion — president
According to Xi Jinping, the joint effort to implement the Belt and Road initiative focuses on mutual aid and promotes mutual ties and mutually beneficial cooperation
Russia strengthening western border in response to US missile supplies to Kiev
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that apart from weapons, NATO countries were also providing the Ukrainian armed forces with intelligence, training Ukrainian troops and sending mercenaries and advisers to the country
EU only making more enemies around world with its anti-Russian sanctions — French MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the EU sanctions have only made problems worse in Africa, Asia, and South America
Kiev reportedly used ATACMS for strike on Skadovsk injuring two
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that after a shelling of Novaya Kakhovka with cluster munitions a private house burned down
Putin invites other countries to participate in Northern Sea Route development
"Russia is ready to ensure reliable ice escorts, communications and supplies," the Russian president assured
Gazprom says gas supplies to China to reach level of exports to Western Europe soon
This year supplies of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline are projected at 22 bln cubic meters
Israel in for 'another shock' if it does not stop attacks on Gaza — top brass
According to Ali Fadavi, Israel's actions against Gaza "have angered Muslims around the world, so the Islamic Ummah (the Islamic community - TASS) is waiting in the wings to play some kind of role in the resistance"
Russian mission to UN confirms Security Council session over Gaza hospital strike
"At 5:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 18, an open UN Security Council meeting will be held," the mission said
Putin dismisses chatter about Russia 'losing the war' in Ukraine
"If the war is lost, what are we talking about? What are the ATACMS for? Ask them this question. Frankly, hilarious," the Russian president said
UNSC to vote on Brazil's draft resolution on Middle East conflict on October 17
On Monday, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Israeli president accuses media of mindlessly heeding Palestinian claims
He expressed an opinion that his country was the good side in this conflict, and everyone should join it
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Hungary never sought confrontation with Russia, Orban assures Putin
"We have never been in a more difficult situation," Viktor Orban said, as he described this exchange as "the toughest ever"
Kiev troops fire 107 munitions towards DPR cities and towns in past 24 hours
No casualties among civilians were reported
UN Security Council vote on Brazil’s draft resolution on Middle East postponed
"The vote is postponed until 10:00 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time)," the mission said
Palestinian leadership meets to discuss deadly attack on Gaza hospital
According to the report, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is present at the meeting
US stands in way of resolution on Israel-Palestine ceasefire
According to the Russian foreign ministry, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that could help prevent further bloodshed
Russian diplomat condemns Gaza hospital attack as criminal act
Maria Zakharova called on the United States to provide satellite images that would help clarify the situation and identify the perpetrator of the deadly attack
Putin's response to question on Ukraine ceasefire not encouraging — Hungarian PM
"The answer I received from the president of Russia was not reassuring at least," Viktor Orban said
Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian leader’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the One Belt One Road forum’s margins
Russian forces destroy over 250 military helicopters in Ukraine operation
Russian troops repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 485 enemy troops over the past day
Over 300 killed in Israeli strike at hospital in city of Gaza
According to Al Hadath, many patients were outside waiting in line at the moment of the Israeli strike
Children's hospital in Gaza hit with white phosphorus — health ministry
Earlier, Human Rights Watch, an international rights organization, accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Russia glad to see China’s success in implementing Belt and Road Initiative — Putin
Putin wished Chinese leader Xi Jinping and all participants in the initiative every success in the implementation of their plans
Russia ready to fulfill all obligations on grain exports — Putin
In the course of a meeting with the interim prime minister of Pakistan, Vladimir Putin recalled that last year Russia had a record harvest, bringing in 158 mln tons of grain
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
Russian forces hit Ukrainian troops, ammo depots on right bank of Dnieper — politician
Vladimir Rogov said the strikes were preventive
Kiev’s forces sustain losses near Kherson, achieve no results — Putin
From this point of view, the supply of ATACMS missiles by the United States to Ukraine is also a mistake, the Russian leader noted
Powerful explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
According to the report, at least five blasts were heard
Biden blames 'the other team,' not Israel for hospital attack
Arab media outlets reported on October 17 that Israeli airstrikes on the central part of Gaza City had hit a hospital
Putin, Xi have three hours of talks, discuss Ukraine, Middle East
According to the Russian leader, the meeting included "the entire bilateral agenda, a lot of issues there: it's the economy, finance, political interaction, and joint work on international platforms"
Iranian president describes Gaza hospital strikes as war crime, accuses US and Israel
"No free human being’s silence is permissible in the face of such a war crime. Iran, as a part of the Islamic nation, is grieving," he added
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
Residents of Israeli settlements can not be considered civilians — Iran's supreme leader
Border areas in the south of Israel were most affected as a result of the Hamas attack
UN Charter retains its relevance despite West’s attempts to supplant legal norms — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat also pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes the fostering of dialogue between ombudsmen from different countries
IDF reiterates claims of Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for Gaza hospital blast
"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," the IDF said
Israel submits materials on Gaza hospital attack to UN Security Council — envoy to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi added that Israel had not yet been invited to the UNSC meeting on developments in Gaza, noting that the country's delegation was prepared to participate if invited
Russia is China’s second-biggest trade partner among non-Asian states — Putin
"Among non-regional countries we are actually the second in terms of trade with China after the United States, having already outpaced Germany on this measure," the Russian president said
Missile hits apartment block in Zaporozhye due to Ukraine's blunder — politician
Vladimir Rogov added that Ukrainian missile defenses pose the largest threat to the country’s civilian population
Turkish president urges global community to stop "unprecedented brutality" in Gaza
"I call upon the entire humanity to stop this unprecedented brutality, previously unseen in history," Erdogan said
Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that it was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road
Hamas ready to release hostages if Israel stops bombing Gaza — TV
Apart from that, according to the Hamas representative, Hamas would release Israeli soldiers it took hostage if Israel releases all Palestinians kept in Israeli prisons
Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable — Xi Jinping
Addressing the participants of the forum, the Chinese president said that cooperation in the Belt and Road project pursued development goals, was aimed at yielding mutual benefits and carried "a message of hope"
VEB plans to attract up to 300 bln yuan of investment from China for Russian projects
Among the promising areas of interaction, Igor Shuvalov also named sustainable development and green financing
Press review: Putin in China for BRI forum and Ankara pushing own Mideast settlement model
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 18th
Washington sends about 20 long-range missiles to Kiev — NYT
According to the newspaper, a secret decision was made to deliver them, "out of concern that they could be attacked by Russia as they were shipped into the country"
All victims of Gaza hospital blast were civilians — health ministry
"Never before, in any other conflict that broke out between the Palestinians and the Israelis, was this hospital ever under attack," he said
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Russian Su-34 bombers pound two Ukrainian army brigades in Kupyansk area
The battlegroup’s heavy flamethrower systems struck sheltered amassed manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger and 32nd mechanized brigades near the settlement of Sergeyevka, Sergey Zybinsky said
Iran sanctions imposed by UNSC Resolution 2231 terminated on October 18 — diplomat
Iran is no longer subject to any restriction in the context of the Security Council, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said
Egypt tells EU it will send Palestinians to Europe in case of mass influx — FT
According to an EU official, "the Egyptians are really, really angry" at Brussels for trying to force Cairo to accept refugees from Gaza
White House confirms delivering to Kiev ATACMS missiles with range of 165 km
"We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness," the spokesperson added
Biden’s weakness empowers Iran, Hamas, says Trump
According to the ex-US president, Iran earned at least $80 bln a year from oil exports under Biden
US has no plants to send its troops to battle in Israel — White House
The official added that the US has more than enough potential to defend its national security should the need arise
Putin, Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing
Negotiations began in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Press review: Arabs react coolly to Gaza flare-up and Europe hosts nuke-themed NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 17th
US shipped entire batch of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Army official says
According to the US Army Europe and Africa Command Spokesman, the 200 Ukrainian servicemen that underwent training in using Abrams tanks in Germany have returned to Ukraine
