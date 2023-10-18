Iran appreciates Putin’s stance on Gaza — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Iran is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his position on the situation in the Gaza Strip, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Russian President Mr. [Vladimir] Putin and other Russian officials for the position they have taken. We hope that these events will be a wake-up call," the diplomat said after prayers at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque dedicated to Palestinians and victims of the strike on a hospital in Gaza.

The Palestinian radical group Hamas claimed earlier that a strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip had killed over 500 people and left hundreds wounded. Palestine blamed the attack on the Israeli Air Force but Israel said that the explosion had resulted from a misfired rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Palestine and Syria declared three days of mourning for the victims. A four-party summit in Amman, which had been expected to bring together President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, President Joe Biden of the United States, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and King Abdullah II of Jordan, was canceled after news of the attack broke.