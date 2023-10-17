Ukraine’s foreign minister says 59 firms from 23 nations set to produce weapons with Kiev

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said that 59 companies from 23 countries have joined an alliance of defense industries and are now ready to produce weapons jointly with Kiev.

"Fifty-nine companies from 23 countries have already joined the alliance of defense industries. They will produce the necessary weapons together with Ukraine," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the foreign ministry’s press service.

On September 29, the first forum of defense industries took place in Kiev where, as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed, more than 30 countries and 252 military companies were represented. The Ukrainian authorities made a few statements at the forum to spark interest among Western companies in launching weapons production in Ukraine. In particular, Zelensky mentioned the application of a special economic regime for the military-industrial complex, but without disclosing any details. He also announced the creation of an alliance of defense industries and the establishment of a military fund that would be replenished on account of confiscated Russian assets, according to the relevant plans.