Israel refuses to open Gaza checkpoint — Palestinian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Israel has said that it is against opening the border crossing point from the territory of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said in a commentary to journalists posted on the Telegram channel of the Izvestia daily.

"Despite all the talk in the media that the border will be opened so that foreign nationals can leave and humanitarian aid can pass through, Israel announced that they have not agreed to this," he said.

Nofal reiterated that there are two checkpoints in the Gaza Strip: one through Egypt and the other through the West Bank. The ambassador also said that Palestine stays in touch with the Russian representative office in Palestine and Cairo regarding the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out air strikes on targets there and inside Lebanon and Syria, as well. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.

More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 10,900 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, roughly 1,500 people lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.