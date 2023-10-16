Israel to minimize casualties during operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Israel will seek to minimize civilian casualties during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi has told TASS.

"Of course, there is a wish to reduce civilian casualties as much as possible, as much as possible," Ben Zvi said in response to a related question.

He added that the safety of civilians was a factor taken into consideration in planning a ground operation.

"Hamas did not warn our population and attacked civilians. As for us, we are not targeting civilians," the Israeli ambassador said. "We are looking specifically for Hamas terrorists who are hiding behind the civilians’ backs."

At the same time, Ben Zvi remarked that a ground operation "has not yet begun," but it could take place when "it is most appropriate, when time and conditions are ripe."