Turkey to continue making efforts for resolution of food crisis — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, October 16. /TASS/. Turkey will make efforts for resolution of the global food crisis as it considers the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative important, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address on the occasion of the World Food Day celebrated on October 16.

"Thanks to the Black Sea Grain Initiative started with the UN 33 mln tons of grain have been supplied to the global markets, which made it possible to prevent the threat of the global food crisis," he said. Conflicts in the area surrounding Turkey worsen the situation with food provision, the Turkish leader noted. "Turkey will continue assuming responsibility for settlement of food and water supply crises without hesitation, assume efforts in this area," he stressed. The address was published by the president’s administration.