IDF says it killed several Hamas militants in recent hours

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have neutralized several Hamas militants in dozens of military facilities in the Gaza Strip in recent hours, the IDF said on Monday.

"The IDF is continuing to strike in the Gaza Strip," it wrote on its Telegram channel. "Over the last few hours, dozens of military command centers and mortar shell posts were destroyed. In addition, the operational command center of Ali Qadi, one of the commanders of the Hamas "Nukhba" commando forces who was killed several days ago, was struck. Furthermore, IDF fighter jets killed several Hamas terrorists inside of a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."

Earlier, the IDF said that six high-ranking Hamas officials had been killed.