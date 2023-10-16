Warsaw's position on Ukraine 'unlikely' to change after Polish elections — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Warsaw's position on the Ukrainian issue is unlikely to change after the October 15 parliamentary elections in Poland, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"It is unlikely," he said when asked whether the elections in Poland could potentially affect relations between Kiev and Warsaw or support for Ukraine.

Poland held parliamentary elections on October 15. Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has been in power for the last eight years, came out on top. According to the latest exit poll, it won 36.6% of the vote (198 seats), 0.2% less than the first unofficial results. This is not enough to give them a ruling majority. PiS's potential coalition partner, the nationalist, right-wing Confederation Party, won 6.4% (14 mandates), which will not swing the balance one way or the other.

Donald Tusk's largest opposition party, the Civic Coalition, won 31% of the vote (161 seats), losing 0.6%.The centrist Third Way party won 13.5% of the vote (57 mandates), 0.5% more than initially, the Left kept its previous 8.6% (30 mandates). Together, they will have 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament.

The State Election Commission plans to announce the final official results on Tuesday.