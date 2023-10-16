Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza could lead to 'bloodbath' — media

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. The ground operation that Israel plans to carry out against Hamas militants in Gaza may lead to huge losses on both sides and drag other countries into the conflict, The Washington Post writes, citing experts.

"I think they’re going to go back in, heavy, and it’s going to be a bloodbath for everybody," retired US Marine Corps general Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said, as cited by the newspaper. According to him, the violence will be "dragged out over a much longer period of time" than the recent Hamas attack, "with the Israelis getting bogged down in the messy unpredictability of urban warfare."

Gian Gentile, a retired US Army colonel and military historian with the Rand Corp., said that the scope of Israel’s offensive was "obviously going to be much larger" than its operations in recent years.

Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, told the paper that although the Israeli army had superior troops, weapons and equipment to those of Hamas, the group had "become very efficient" at fighting in urban terrain.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog confirmed to CNN on Monday that Israel was preparing a ground operation.

According to the New York Times, Israel’s ground operation in Gaza was expected to begin last weekend "but was delayed by a few days at least in part because of weather conditions that would have made it harder for Israeli pilots and drone operators to provide ground forces with air cover." Israel plans to send tens of thousands of troops to seize the city of Gaza and overthrow the enclave’s current authorities. "The assault is expected to be Israel’s biggest ground operation since it invaded Lebanon in 2006. It would also be the first in which Israel has attempted to capture land and at least briefly hold onto it since its invasion of Gaza in 2008, according to the three senior officers," the New York Times wrote. "The operation risks locking Israel into months of bloody urban combat <...> in a narrow and tightly packed sliver of land populated by more than two million people," the newspaper added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and about 10,900 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.