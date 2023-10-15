Blinken, Wang Yi discuss importance of averting expansion of Middle East conflict

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with China’s Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the importance of discouraging other parties from entering the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the State Department said in a statement.

"As part of the [US] Administration’s intensive diplomatic engagements to stand with Israel and condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the secretary reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for an immediate cessation of Hamas’ attacks and the release of all hostages. The secretary also discussed the importance of maintaining stability in the region and discouraging other parties from entering the conflict," the statement said. "The two sides noted the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and responsibly managing the US-China relationship."

Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US Department of State, earlier told reporters that during the call, which lasted about an hour, the top US diplomat asked Beijing to use its influence for settling the Palestinian-Iraeli conflict. The spokesman described the conversation as productive.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded.