Vatican ready to mediate Middle East settlement — Cardinal Parolin

VATICAN CITY, October 13. /TASS/. The Holy See is ready to mediate in any way necessary to resolve the Middle East crisis, Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said.

"As always, the Holy See is ready for any needed mediation," he said in an interview with the L’Osservatore Romano newspaper and other media outlets of Vatican. "Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but even self-defense must be proportional."

In addition, he pointed out that "Israel’s legitimate self-defense" should not jeopardize civilians’ lives in the Gaza Strip. Vatican’s head of government also said Vatican was open to mediating hostage negotiations.

"The release of Israeli hostages and the protection of innocent lives in Gaza is the key challenge caused by the attack of [Palestinian radical movement] Hamas and the response of the Israeli army. The Holy See is ready to mediate in any way. At this point, attempts are being made to talk with those who keep lines of communication open. Nevertheless, any mediation seeking to end the conflict should be sought through direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis," the cardinal said when asked about "Vatican’s diplomatic initiative."

"I do not know what opportunities for dialogue exist between Israel and the Hamas militants, but if there are any, and we hope there are some, they must be addressed immediately," he said.

In Sunday’s homily, Pope Francis urged the release of the hostages taken by Hamas in Israel. He also reaffirmed the Israelis’ right to defense and voiced concern for Palestinians’ living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Escalation

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and almost 7,200 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

More than a hundred people, including foreigners, were taken hostage and are presumably inside the Gaza Strip.