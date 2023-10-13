Israel fires two missiles at Lebanese city of Naqoura — news agency

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system has fired two missiles at the Lebanese city of Naqoura in the south of the country, Lebanon's state-run Al Wataniya news agency reported.

According to the news agency, Israeli reconnaissance jets are circling over Naqoura. The news agency did not say why the Iron Dome was activated.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Army Radio reported that two interceptor missiles were fired from northern Israel in response to a suspected violation of the country's air borders from Lebanon. The object suspected of entering Israeli airspace returned to the neighboring state. The Israel Defense Forces have not yet commented on the incident.