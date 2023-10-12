Serbian leader announces upcoming talks with Chinese president, expects to meet with Putin

BELGRADE, October 13. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also counts on a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming One Belt - One Road forum in Beijing.

"I’m leaving for China on Sunday and will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday or Tuesday," Vucic told TV Prva.

He said that so far, no agreement has been reached about a meeting with Putin, but he counts on having a conversation with him on the sidelines of the event.

"No bilateral talks with President Putin have been scheduled <…> but I believe we will see each other during the forum," the Serbian leader added.

The Russian president earlier said that he had accepted the Chinese president's invitation to come to Beijing for the conference of the Chinese infrastructure project also known as the One Belt, One Road. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t name the dates of the president's visit to China, although he said they had been determined. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.

The One Belt - One Road initiative was proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 to boost economic and trade investment projects involving as many countries as possible. More than 150 countries and international organizations have already joined it.