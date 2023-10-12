NATO to hold annual nuclear exercise in Mediterranean Sea next week, alliance chief says

BRUSSELS, October 12. /TASS/. NATO will hold its Steadfast Noon annual nuclear exercise in the Mediterranean Sea next week, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Next week, NATO will hold its annual nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon. This is a routine training event that happens every October. This year, the training will take place over Italy, Croatia, and the Mediterranean Sea," he announced. "Our exercise will help to ensure the credibility, effectiveness and security of our nuclear deterrent. And it sends a clear message that NATO will protect and defend all Allies," Stoltenberg added.

He did not give any details about the upcoming drills, but traditionally, the Steadfast noon exercise usually involves air and naval forces from both nuclear and non-nuclear members of the bloc trying to work out the best ways of interaction.