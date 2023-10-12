No decision on ground operation in Gaza yet, Hersh's source in Israel says

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. Israel has not yet made a final decision on the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Pulitzer Prize-winning veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said, citing an unnamed "veteran of Israel’s national security apparatus with inside knowledge."

According to him, the decision to invade by any means rests with Israel, and "it has not yet been made."

Hersh pointed out that without international or third-party intervention, a ground invasion could take place, resulting in an unimaginable number of deaths on all sides, as well as the deaths of all prisoners.

Another option is to continue the blockade of Gaza in the expectation that Hamas will be forced to release captured Israeli citizens in exchange for food and water.