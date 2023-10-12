Talks underway for civilian exodus from Gaza Strip through Egypt — Israeli envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Negotiations are now underway with Egypt on the options for evacuating civilians and foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip, which is facing a potential Israeli ground offensive, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel’s ambassador to Russia, said at a press briefing.

The envoy recounted that the Gaza Strip borders on Egypt to the south. "Yes, negotiations are underway with Egypt; it is up to Egypt to decide. There is a crossing point (on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt - TASS); there are ongoing negotiations about it," the ambassador said in response to a question.

Cairo is also in consultations with the US on plans to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only crossing on the border between the enclave and its Arab neighbor, Egyptian news portal Al-Qahera-24 reported, citing security sources. The border crossing suspended operations after heavy shelling by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in which two Palestinian employees were wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip. Almost 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while around 5,900 have suffered wounds. In Israel, up to 1,500 people lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.