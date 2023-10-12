Number of Israelis injured in Hamas attack rises to 3,297, Israeli Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. At least 3,297 Israeli citizens were injured in the attack by militant Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

"By now, 3,297 victims have been taken to hospitals," the Health Ministry reported in an official summary as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time.

According to the public health agency, 335 victims were seriously wounded, while another 581 suffered only moderate injuries.

On Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi reported a different set of figures, citing 3,700 injured and 1,300 dead in the Hamas attack.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip. Almost 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while around 5,900 have suffered wounds. In Israel, up to 1,500 people lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.