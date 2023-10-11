Number of Palestinians killed since beginning of escalation with Israel grows to 1,100

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. The number Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip has increased to 1,100, the enclave Health Ministry reported, adding that over 5,300 people have been injured.

"A total of 1,100 citizens died, and 5,339 sustained various injuries," the Ministry said on social media.

The Ministry noted that there are no free hospital beds in the enclave’s medical facilities, and the enclave is about to run out of expendable medical materials.

According to Palestine’s WAFA news agency, Israeli strikes destroyed 535 residential buildings and three schools; buildings of 75 more educational facilities were seriously damaged. The Israeli forces have completely destroyed 10 mosques, with dozens of religious buildings partially destroyed.