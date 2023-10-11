IAEA experts observe no mines on rooftops of Unit 2 at Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, October 11. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not seen any mines or explosives on the rooftop of Unit 2 of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement published on the agency’s website.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts were today granted access to the rooftop of reactor unit 2 of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya (Zaporozhye - TASS) Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and did not observe any mines or explosives there," Grossi said.

Moreover, from there, the IAEA team could also see the entire rooftop of the NPP’s "turbine hall as well as parts of the rooftops of the reactor buildings and turbine halls of units 1 and 3."

The statement said that the experts did not see "any mines or explosives" there.

The IAEA will seek "more access" for its experts to assess the situation at the ZNPP.

The Zaporozhye NPP, which is located in the city of Energodar, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the nuclear facility in February 2022.