Palestine knows Russia stands behind Palestinian people — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Palestine knows that Russia will not stray from its position of advocating for the rights of Palestinians, Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"We know Russia's position. They stand for the rights of the Palestinian people," he said.

The ambassador confirmed that 950 Palestinians have been killed and 5,000 more injured in the Gaza Strip over the past two days.

"They (Israel - TASS) have closed the border and halted water and electricity supplies. The present situation is tough," he added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. HAMAS views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some Lebanese and Syrian areas. Clashes broke out in the West Bank. Up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,200 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 have been wounded.