Finnish President does not rule out external influence on damaged gas pipeline to Estonia

STOCKHOLM, October 10. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto did not rule out that the damage to the gas pipeline and communication cable between Finland and Estonia could be the result of external activity.

"It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known. The investigation will continue in cooperation between Finland and Estonia," the statement says.

As the president wrote, an investigation into the causes of the damage has been ongoing since Sunday and the authorities are informed about the situation.

"We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. I discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. NATO is ready to assist with the investigation," he said.

Situation with gas pipeline

Earlier the Finnish gas transportation system operator Gasgrid reported that the operation of the underwater gas pipeline between the countries had been suspended due to a suspected leak.

"On October 8, 2023, Gasgrid Finland and the Estonian gas transmission system operator Elering noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the offshore gas pipeline between the two countries shortly before 2:00 a.m. Based on observations, it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking," the statement said.

It is noted that the leak was stopped. Gas supplies are currently carried out through a floating LNG terminal in the Finnish port of Inkoo. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.