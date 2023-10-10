The escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

In the early morning hours of October 7, rockets were fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Palestinian movement Hamas. The radical organization is not under the control of the Palestinian authorities.

At 6:30 a.m., alarms sounded in many regions of Israel, including the Tel Aviv area. Hamas claimed to have fired 5,000 rockets into Israel. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said more than 2,200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants also infiltrated into Israeli territory and attacked settlements and military bases. In response, Israel launched Operation Iron Swords.

On October 8, Israel officially declared the country's transition to a state of war.

On October 9, the Israeli army announced that it had regained control over all settlements in the country and was going on the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Kan State Broadcasting Corporation, Hamas militants failed to cross into Israel at any time during the night of October 10. According to the Israel Defense Forces' press service, strikes continue against the radical Palestinian movement's facilities in the Gaza Strip.

