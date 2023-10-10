Iran’s Supreme Leader says Israel suffers military defeat

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei believes that the Palestinian radical movement Hamas has inflicted an "irreversible defeat" on Israel in military terms.

"In this case, on the 15th day of the month of Mehr (October 7 - TASS), the Zionist regime of occupation (Israel - TASS) suffered an irreversible defeat in both military and intelligence terms," the Tasnim news agency quotes Khamenei as saying. "Everyone had said that defeat was impossible," Khamenei added, noting that Hamas' actions had destroyed "certain foundations of the sovereignty of the regime of occupation, which will not be easy to restore."

Earlier, the US daily The Wall Street Journal published a story claiming that Iran helped Hamas plan the attack on Israel and approved its implementation at a meeting in Beirut on October 2. The daily referred to high-ranking sources in the Hamas and Hezbollah movements. The information about Iran's involvement was also confirmed by an unnamed European official and a Syrian government advisor. Iran's permanent mission to the UN told Amwaj.media portal that the Palestinian resistance makes decisions independently.

On October 9, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi said while commenting on threats against Iran over Tehran's alleged support for the Palestinian Hamas movement in its attack on Israel that Iran would respond to any actions against it in connection with the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The latest aggravation of the situation in the Middle East began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on the territory of Israel. According to the latest official data, the clashes and bombardments left almost 700 Palestinians dead and over 3,700 wounded and more than 900 Israelis were killed and about 2,600 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.