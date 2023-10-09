Head of Russia’s Chechnya region calls on Muslim countries to protect Palestinians

GROZNY, October 9. /TASS/. Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov has asked the leaders of Muslim countries to jointly call on Europe and the rest of the West to protect the Palestinians.

"I am appealing to the leaders of Muslim countries: Form a coalition and call on those you call friends, Europe and the entire West, not to bomb civilians under the pretext of destroying militants. We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can escalate into something bigger," Kadyrov said on Telegram.

He called on the world community to unanimously take a fair decision on the situation in Palestine.

"I have been to Israel. And our peaceful delegation has experienced attempts of blatant provocation. Therefore, I call for a halt to both the war and any form of escalation. If necessary, our units are ready to act as peacekeeping forces to restore order and counter any disturbers," he went on to say.

Kadyrov also called on both sides of the conflict not to damage the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the center of Jerusalem and the mosque in Abu Ghosh named after his father, which he opened in 2014.

The latest escalation of the situation in the Middle East started on October 7 when Hamas militants moved from the Gaza Strip to attack Israel. Subsequent clashes and shelling killed almost 700 Palestinians and about 800 Israelis.

Hamas said it started the attack in response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel said it was ready for war and has announced a full blockade of the Gaza Strip.