Israeli military says its jets struck 130 targets in Gaza Strip over past 3 hours

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israeli jets struck 130 sites of Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip over the past three hours, the military said in a statement.

"Over the past day, Air Force jets carried out large-scale strikes across the length and breadth of the Gaza Strip, wreaking havoc among Hamas terrorists. A total of about 130 targets were attacked by dozens of planes in the past three hours. The attack was centered on Beit Hanoun, Sajaya, al-Furqan and Rimal," the statement said.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of militants infiltrated the Jewish state. The Israel Defense Forces shortly started Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack.

Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is at war that it will win and that Hamas will pay a huge price for the attack.