Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats call for ceasefire in Palestine-Israel conflict zone

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have pointed out the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats expressed their deep concern over the situation "which has already resulted in multiple casualties, including civilians," and urged to launch a negotiation process.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The Israeli army had launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.