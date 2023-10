TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Air raid sirens went off early on Saturday morning in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as in the Tel Aviv area, warning residents of possible rocket attacks, according to the army press service.

"Sirens were heard in Central and Southern Israel. Details will follow," the statement said. According to the press service, sirens are also heard in the area of the large Tel Aviv agglomeration of Gush Dan.