Turkey’s foreign minister calls on US to stop cooperating with Kurdish forces in Syria

ANKARA, October 6. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and demanded that the US stop cooperating with Kurdish forces in Syria, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the conversation, Minister Fidan communicated to Blinken's in stark terms that the US as an ally should stop cooperating with the terrorist organization the Self-Defense Forces in northern Syria, and noted that Turkey's counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria will be resolutely continued," the source said.

The two sides also discussed the recent incident in which the US shot down a Turkish drone.

"Discussion during the talks was given to the deconfliction mechanism between Turkey and US forces in Iraq and Syria, and it was agreed that this mechanism will work effectively in a way that does not interfere with our fight against terrorism in the context of one of our UAVs being shot down," the source went on to say.