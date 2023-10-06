Putin, Mirziyoyev oppose violations by international justice institutions

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev oppose violations by international justice and regulatory institutions, according to a joint statement that was issued after their talks in Moscow.

"The sides condemn the tendency to abuse international mechanisms of dispute resolution between states for short-lived political interests, and stand in opposition to any activity by international justice and regulatory institutions that is in violation of the universally recognized principles or norms of international law," the statement said.

Putin and Mirziyoyev stated that "actions to support any unconstitutional changes of government in sovereign countries, along with attempts by third parties to interfere in bilateral and intra-regional affairs with the purpose of exerting political and economic pressure" are unacceptable and condemnable.

Russia and Uzbekistan expressed their commitment to international law and the coordinating role of the UN "as the only universal international organization facilitating the resolution of problems and harmonization of interests of its member countries on the basis of universally recognized principles and norms of international law."

The statement also talks about cooperation between the two countries in ensuring biological security and prioritizing strict compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention. With respect to anti-epidemic measures, the two sides emphasized the importance of joint research and active cooperation in combating infections.