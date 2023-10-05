Madrid offers Kiev air defense systems, weapons to combat drones

MADRID, October 5. /TASS/. The Spanish authorities have offered Kiev new air defense and weapons systems to destroy drones and protect Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure, Spain’s cabinet said in a statement.

Spain’s Acting President of the Government Pedro Sanchez held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada. "The leaders discussed the current state of the conflict. President [Sanchez] said that Spain would continue to support Ukraine in protecting its cities, energy infrastructure and ports," the statement reads.

"Sanchez offered the Ukrainian president new air defense systems to combat drones and new demining equipment, as well as specialized training for Ukrainian soldiers," the Spanish government concluded.