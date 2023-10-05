Death toll of drone strike at military college in Homs stands at 11 — Al-Hadath

BEIRUT, October 5. /TASS/. A total of 11 people were killed in the drone strike at a military college in Syria’s Homs, the Al-Hadath TV channel reports.

Previously, the TV channel reported that 54 people were killed in the strike that happened during the graduation ceremony, but later corrected its data. The exact number of people injured in the incident is unknown at this point.

According to the report, Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas was attending the ceremony, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Syria’s Al Ikhbaryia TV channel specifies that most victims and injured are relatives of Syrian servicemen that were invited to the graduation ceremony.