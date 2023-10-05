German defense minister tells his Ukrainian counterpart military support to go on

BERLIN, October 5. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to promise him further support from Berlin.

"I assured him that we will continue to support Ukraine with all our strength," the press service of the German Defense Ministry quotes Pistorius as saying.

The conversation took place a day after media reports that Germany would not supply Taurus missiles to the Kiev authorities "in the foreseeable future".

German support for Ukraine - humanitarian, financial and military - over the past 18 months has amounted to about 22 billion euros. Among other things, Berlin supplied air defense systems and tanks to the Kiev authorities.

On September 5, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada voted for the resignation of defense Minister Alexey Reznikov amid another corruption scandal surrounding the ministry. The next day Umerov was appointed instead.