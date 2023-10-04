Venezuela hopes to join BRICS during second wave of group’s expansion — MFA

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. Venezuela hopes to join BRICS during the second wave of its expansion, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Ron told TASS on the sidelines of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We hope this will happen," he said, when asked about joining BRICS. "We have expressed our intention to join. I think Venezuela will make a good contribution to the group."

The official said the country is discussing the issue with some of the group’s members and is getting good "support."

Commenting on the prospects of joining BRICS under Russia's presidency in 2024, the diplomat said that he "does not know how events will unfold," but his expectations are positive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that BRICS plans to agree on a list of candidates for partner-state status ahead of the upcoming summit in Kazan in 2024. According to the official, during the Russian BRICS chairmanship, special attention will be paid to expanding the "circle of BRICS friends," including in Latin America.