Russian peacekeepers necessary in Karabakh to launch transport communication — expert

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. Further presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is still necessary now that the region is under Azerbaijani control in order to ensure the unlocking of transport communications, but it is possible that the agreements on their deployment will have to be signed again, says Hasan Unal, professor at the Baskent University.

In his conversation with TASS on the sidelines of the Valdai international discussion club, the expert noted that unblocking of transport communications in the region is still necessary. He noted that the necessity to unblock the transport lines are cemented in trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"A corridor must be here that will connect Azerbaijan’s main territory with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, which the Azerbaijani side calls the Zangezur corridor. The corridor is supposed to be established on Armenia’s sovereign territory. And, according to the agreements, major highways and railways must be built there. […] Russian peacekeepers will be necessary in the region for a time being in order to solve these issues," the analyst noted.

He stated his certainty that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijani and Turkish sides will not oppose that, but that, probably, would require re-signing of certain agreements.

"Many things from the mandate expire. Maybe, it will be limited to issues of Zangezur and Lachin corridors in the future," the expert added.

The 20th annual meeting of the Valdai discussion club takes place between October 2 and 5 in Sochi. The meeting’s topic is "A fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone."