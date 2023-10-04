Iran to stick to nuclear deal once sanctions are lifted — Iran nuclear chief

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. Tehran will continue to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) if Western sanctions are lifted, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said.

"Iran does not carry out any activity that the IAEA is unaware of. In addition, we abide by the law on strategic measures to lift sanctions, so Iran will remain committed to all the terms of the JCPOA should the restrictions be lifted," IRNA reported, citing Eslami as saying.

"We work in accordance with the requirements set out by the IAEA, and they monitor all our activities," he stressed.

Tehran signed the JCPOA in 2015 along with five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in order to address the crisis over Iran’s nuclear research. Under the deal, the sanctions are to be waived gradually in exchange for Tehran’s commitment to scale back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, pulled out of the agreement. The current US leader, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled his willingness to bring Washington back into the nuclear deal.

Since April 2021, the P5+1 (Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France) have been holding talks with Iran in Vienna to reinstate the original deal. On November 10, 2022, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that another round of talks with Iranian representatives had ended in the Austrian capital city yielding no result.