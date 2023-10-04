Kiev has up to eight weeks left for counteroffensive – White House

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. The United States believes that, in accordance with the expected weather conditions, the Kiev government has between six and eight weeks left for its counter-offensive, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby has told reporters at the White House.

Answering to a reporter’s question, Kirby underscored that Congressional approval is required for the US to continue its aid to Ukraine.

And we want to make sure that <…> that there’s no lapse, that we’re able to continue this consistent process of providing them support, particularly as we get into the fall and this counteroffensive continues," Kirby said. "There is about six to eight more weeks of decent weather here — of good fighting weather, and we want to make sure that the Ukrainians can succeed."

"Time is not our friend," Kirby went on, adding that both sides have six to eight more weeks of good weather here before it becomes really hard for them to fight.

As the Russian Defense Ministry has said, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost 71,500 troops, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of different classes during this period. The Ukrainian counter-offensive has had no results, Putin said.