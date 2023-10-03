Berlin prosecutor's office ceases probing into Russian Cultural Center's activities

BERLIN, October 3. /TASS/. The Berlin prosecutor's office has stopped "all investigations" regarding the activities of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Russian House) in the German capital, the office told the Bild newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the prosecutor's office noted that the management of the Russian House and representatives of Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation, which runs it, have diplomatic status, meaning no investigation can be conducted against the responsible persons. The inquiry was launched this January. The investigation was initiated by Volker Beck, a former Bundestag deputy from the Alliance 90/The Greens.

The probe came after alleged suspicions arose over the circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia. TASS has not yet received a comment from the prosecutor's office in Berlin. According to Bild, Beck intends to officially protest the decision of the agency.

The Russian House in Berlin was opened in 1984. The Russian Cultural Center in Berlin is the largest of 96 foreign representative offices of Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation. The center's work is aimed at developing cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties between Russia and Germany, at supporting Russians in Germany, as well as at popularizing Russian culture and language.