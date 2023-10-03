Seychelles opposition leader charged with witchcraft — media

PRETORIA, October 3. /TASS/. Seychelles opposition leader Patrick Herminie has been brought to court on charges of witchcraft, the Africanews portal reported.

Herminie, who served as Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles from 2007 to 2016, was detained along with six other people, according to the news network. The prosecutor's office suspects them of being involved in the theft of two bodies from a cemetery and possession of objects that investigators believe are used in witchcraft.

The politician, head of the United Seychelles party, has denied all charges and claimed that they are politically motivated and designed to prevent him from running for president in the upcoming 2025 presidential election.