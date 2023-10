DUBAI, October 3. /TASS/. Iran has unveiled the Kaman-19 drone, which has electronic warfare capabilities, according to the Young Journalists Club, an Iranian news agency.

The new drone can spend at least a day in the air, the report said. It was unveiled during military drills that practiced flying drones for combat missions.

According to the ISNA news agency, Iranian military commanders said many technical specifications of the new weapon would remain classified.