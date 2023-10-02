Norway introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. Norway imposed further sanctions on Russia in addition to the already announced 11th package of EU penalties against Moscow, according to a statement issued by the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the new round of sanctions mainly corresponds to the measures in the 11th EU sanctions package.

The Norwegian package bans the transit via Russian territory of goods and technologies that could contribute to increasing Russia's military and technological potential or the development of the defense and security sector. The limitations will also apply to products from the aviation and space industries, luxury goods, some types of iron and steel, and the transportation of trailers and semi-trailers registered in Russia.

Oslo also stated its willingness to impose limitations on the sale of certain goods and technologies to countries that are used to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

Norway is not a member of the European Union. At the same time, Oslo backed most of Brussels' restrictions, including a prohibition on cars with Russian registration entering the country beginning October 3. On June 23, the European Union approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.