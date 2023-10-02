Venezuela expects Russia to prevail in conflict over Ukraine — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Venezuela hopes that Russia will prevail in the conflict over Ukraine and help shape a new world order, Jesus German Faria Tortosa, a lawmaker at the Venezuelan National Assembly, told TASS.

"We hope that Russia will win in this conflict. And that Russia will come out of it a stronger power. And thanks to this strength, it will be able to help lay the foundation for a new world order," he said.

According to the lawmaker, Russia and Venezuela are currently under severe external pressure.

"It will be harder for us to resist it separately, but together we will be stronger," he said.

Tortosa said certain areas provide clear opportunities for cooperation between Russia and Venezuela.

"For example, it’s the development of the manufacturing industry, agriculture and everything related to health and medicine. Russia has great potential in these areas," the lawmaker said.