Azerbaijani authorities unveil plans on reintegrating Karabakh Armenians

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s administration has made public the plans of reintegrating the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The equality of everyone’s rights and freedoms is guaranteed, as well as each and everyone’s safety, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or language," the administration’s statement said.

According to its plan, "governance on the territories inhabited by Armenians will be implemented through special representatives of the Azerbaijani president." That said, it is noted that local residents may be involved in the operations of special representative offices. Municipal authorities will be appointed by vote.