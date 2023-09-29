Latin American countries against EU attempts to condemn Russia — head of PARLACEN

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Head of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) Amado Cerrudo Acevedo said at a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on the sidelines of the international parliamentary conference Russia - Latin America that Latin American states intend to hinder attempts by European Union (EU) countries to condemn Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis.

"The PARLACEN has recently received a status of observer at the EuroLat. We want to use this opportunity to prevent and stop the European states from condemning Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine," the press service for the State Duma quoted Aceveda as saying.

Latin America, according to the head of PARLACEN, "has made clear that it will not allow any condemnation in those associations where our countries are member states," including EuroLat.

Volodin, in turn, thanked the Central American Parliament for its position. "I would like to express gratitude through you to those who understand the difficulties of the situation and do everything to support the building of a just world order," the Duma speaker said.

Volodin added that Russia appreciates Latin America's principled stance in supporting Russia in all international organizations.