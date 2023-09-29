Hungarian prime minister sees no possibility of Ukraine joining EU

BUDAPEST, September 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cannot imagine his country's parliament approving Ukraine's admission to the European Union (EU), he said on the morning program of the Kossuth radio station.

According to Orban, there were two main sticking points here. First of all, Ukraine is currently in a state of armed conflict, and secondly, even its size and population are unknown now.

The prime minister said that he understood Kiev's desire to join the EU. "But to accept [a country into the association] without knowing its parameters would be an unprecedented step," Orban pointed out, adding that at this point, even the size of the Ukrainian territory cannot be determined.

In this regard, he said that he was not sure whether Hungary would be able to approve the start of a dialogue between Brussels and Kiev on Ukraine's accession to the EU. "I think we will have to answer very long and complicated questions before we can make any decision on the start of negotiations," the prime minister emphasized.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it would not support Ukraine's aspiration to join the EU until the Kiev authorities restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, in particular the right to use their native language.