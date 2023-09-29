Important strategic issues to be discussed during Putin's visit to China — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss important strategic issues with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an upcoming visit to China, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"At the summit, our leaders will discuss all current and key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as our strategic interaction in the international arena. This is very important," the Chinese diplomat said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dates of Putin's visit to China have been set but not yet announced.

On September 20, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a member of the CCP Politburo, Putin said that he gladly accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to come to China in October for the Belt and Road Forum.