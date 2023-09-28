Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh did not record any ceasefire violations in the disputed region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform its tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. There is continuous interaction with Baku and Stepanakert (Khankendi - TASS) aimed at preventing casualties and fatalities, [as well as] ensuring security and compliance with the norms of humanitarian law with regard to the peaceful population. No violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that helicopters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continued to transport local residents injured in a fuel tank explosion in Stepanakert, as well as patients from Karabakh medical institutions, to the territory of Armenia (the town of Sisian in southern Armenia) for further transportation to Yerevan. Over the past 24 hours, 114 people were transported, 78 of whom are in serious condition.

The statement pointed out that, in order to fulfill the agreements reached for the cessation of hostilities, Karabakh-based armed formations are continuing to hand over weapons and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers. According to the ministry, as of September 28, about 14 armored vehicles, 13 other vehicles, seven units of air defense equipment, 45 units of field artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and more than 4,500 small arms, anti-tank weapons and MANPADS, as well as about 1.5 million rounds of ammunition have been handed over.

The ministry also reported that 117 civilians, including 50 children, are located at the site of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and are being provided with accommodations, food and medical care.