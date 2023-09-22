Ukrainian president fails to give direct answer to question about ATACMS supplies

OTTAWA, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky did not give a direct answer to the question whether US President Joe Biden had promised to provide Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Kiev.

When asked the question at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelensky made some general statements, pointing out that they had discussed the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and adding that the US had promised to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

Earlier, NBC news reported, citing sources, that Biden had told his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States would provide Kiev with a small number of ATACMS missiles. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Friday that the Biden administration did not rule out sending ATACMS to Ukraine in the future.